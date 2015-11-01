A Tribute to My Mom

A few months ago, I thought I had experienced the worst night of my life. I was SO incredibly wrong. I lost my beautiful Mother yesterday, and I will never be the same. I honestly did not know anyone could survive that kind of pain. She was my rock - She was my heart and my soul. Everything I ever did right in my life was because of her and her unconditional love. Here is my loving tribute to my Sweet Mama!!
The Sweetest Gift · Linda Ronstadt
Prisoner In Disguise
℗ 1975 Asylum Recordsfor the United States and WEA International for the world outside of the United States.
Released on: 1987-04-21
Acoustic Guitar, Harmony Vocals: Emmylou Harris
Bass Guitar: Kenny Edwards
Mandolin: David Grisman
Piano: Glen D. Hardin
Producer: Peter Asher
Violin: David Lindley
Composer, Lyricist: J. Coats
Composer: J.B. Coats
