A Tribute to My Mom

A few months ago, I thought I had experienced the worst night of my life. I was SO incredibly wrong. I lost my beautiful Mother yesterday, and I will never be the same. I honestly did not know anyone could survive that kind of pain. She was my rock - She was my heart and my soul. Everything I ever did right in my life was because of her and her unconditional love. Here is my loving tribute to my Sweet Mama!!

