Newsvine

CONCERNED CITIZEN-5861507

About Articles: 7 Seeds: 0 Comments: 12737 Since: May 2012

A Tribute to My Mom

Current Status: Published (4)
By CONCERNED CITIZEN-5861507
Sun Nov 1, 2015 11:46 AM
Discuss:

A few months ago, I thought I had experienced the worst night of my life.  I was SO incredibly wrong.  I lost my beautiful Mother yesterday, and I will never be the same.  I honestly did not know anyone could survive that kind of pain.  She was my rock - She was my heart and my soul.  Everything I ever did right in my life was because of her and her unconditional love.  Here is my loving tribute to my Sweet Mama!!

Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group

The Sweetest Gift · Linda Ronstadt

Prisoner In Disguise

℗ 1975 Asylum Recordsfor the United States and WEA International for the world outside of the United States.

Released on: 1987-04-21

Acoustic Guitar, Harmony Vocals: Emmylou Harris
Bass Guitar: Kenny Edwards
Mandolin: David Grisman
Piano: Glen D. Hardin
Producer: Peter Asher
Violin: David Lindley
Composer, Lyricist: J. Coats
Composer: J.B. Coats

Auto-generated by YouTube.

 

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor