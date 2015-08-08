Hey to my vine friends - I'm back and ready to rumble!!

It has been an interesting couple of months to say the least. For those of you that may not know, I left my house back in June after my husband got violent. According to the arresting deputy, he ended up spending 6 days in the psych hospital and 14 days in jail. He has followed his bond requirements to a T and has not been in touch with me or my son. I met his brother-in-law and a friend at the house one day (accompanied by a deputy), and they got a lot of his stuff - because, low and behold, a miracle occurred and he is suddenly able to work again. Other things are happening as far as the house is concerned, but since I don't know if he'll actually do what he says he will (to a friend of ours who is a realtor), I will not even go there yet. If it does happen, it will be beneficial for me and my son. I have made damn sure about that. My son and I have to go to court on August 25th. Neither of us are looking forward to it, but hopefully, it will all be over with at that point.

My Mom had a scary episode which we thought was a stroke, and I had to call an ambulance. She spent 4 days in the hospital. Thankfully it was not a stroke. Even though it was really scary, the episode created a lot of good. My Mom now has a physical therapist and her doctors are more concerned with her over all well being. It is a shame that things have to get bad (as in me losing my shit with the doctors) before anything gets done in our health care system these days.

Anyhow. my Mom, son and I are enjoying the new house. The puppies love the yard and are much less stressed. It has all worked out fairly well, and we are establishing a nice routine.

I have missed you guys!!!