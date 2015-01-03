A THEME SONG FOR MY NV FRIENDS!!!!!

Just a little THEME music for the day!!

Now for the juicy part:

Well another article of Soph's has been collapsed, and this time, the bullies harmed someone besides Soph. Sparrow-2863685 could use our help. Here is the article that was collapsed: "Yesterday, as I was pottering about on the vine, I came across an article written by Sparrow-2863685 The article is here: If today was any indication of the year to come... I am not going to rehash the whole thing here, but the long and short of it is through all the nasty life has thrown at Sparrow over the last few years she has managed to retain her dignity, pride and most importantly her house. Her house is at risk. Hugely at risk, from back property taxes. Being the practical type I asked how much was owed and it is about $5000. So I have decided to do a fund raiser and see if we viners cannot keep the Sheriff from Sparrows door. Sparrow was horrified when I suggested it (the whole pride thing :-) ) but as I pointed out she is not asking for anything at all, I am. So after much ado I managed to wrangle her email for her paypal which you will find at the bottom of this article. I do not know if this will work. I hope it does. I know that January is a difficult month for a lot of people, and I know that most live on limited incomes, but I also know that we (both left and right of the vine) have a huge respect for Sparrow and we are a community. So if you can spare anything at all it would be much appreciated. All those dollars add up and I am sure if Sparrow can even make a dent in the back taxes that will go a long way to keeping the Sheriff from the door! Thanks, Soph email for Paypal: cpassarell@hotmail.com PS can people please seed this to all relevant nations so it gets as much exposure as possible!" BTW - you may see this article more than once today. Some of us are tired of the fucking bullies trying to run the playground. We will continue to put this article up as many times as it takes for the nasties to get it through their hard-hearted heads, that we will not go down quietly!!!

