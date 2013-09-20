The All Time Best Medicine (IMHO) - Music!!

Music, for me, has always been a much needed lifeline. It comforts me when I am sad; it relaxes me when I am stressed; it mellows me when I am angry; it can make me dance; it can make me laugh; it can make me cry; it can bring back memories; it can expose life's injustices; it can tell a story; and, it has the capability of bringing people together. Two of my favorite quotes regarding music are:

If Music be the food of love, then play on.

William Shakespeare

Music has charms to sooth the savage breast.

Sir William Congreve

I always have music playing in the background when I am at the computer. I love ALL music - just not all songs - hehe. I can tolerate opera but never listen to it unless it is live. I have started to temper the heavy metal I listen to as I have gotten older.

Anyway, I thought I would share some of the songs that "move" me in one way or another (in no particular order). I especially want to link some songs that are not mainstream. I hope anyone that cares to will do the same. I can't wait to hear some GOOD music!!

BTW, I picked some of these versions for their amateur videos. OH and please forgive the you tube ads, at least the music is free to us, and those that deserve it are still getting the money they earned. I could do this for hours and hours. BUTT, I will try to restrain myself!!

PEACE!!!

Bob Seger - Roll Me Away , Come to Poppa

John Prine - In Spite of Ourselves , Some Humans Ain't Human , That's the Way That the World Goes Round , Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore , Sam Stone , Please Don't Bury Me , Illegal Smile, Hello In There

Dixie Chicks - Sin Wagon , Goodbye Earl , Not Ready to Make Nice

Various - We Are the World , That's What Friends Are For

Al Green - Can't Get Next to You

James Gang - Funk 49 , Walk Away

Black Sabbath - Changes , War Pigs , Wizard

Keb 'Mo - Just Like You , That's Not Love

Guy Clark - The Cape

Led Zepplin - Thank You

Ray Charles - Shake A Tail Feather

Kid Rock - Care



Whitney Houston - I Look To You , I Believe in You and Me , I Have Nothing

Ozzie Osbourne - Dreamer , If I Close My Eyes Forever (With Lita Ford)



Jackson Browne - Late for the Sky , Lives in the Balance, The Pretender, In the Shape of a Heart, Here Comes Those Tears, These Days, Redneck Friend , For A Dancer



Todd Snider - My Generation , Alright Guy



The Staple Singers - Respect Yourself



Whew - I could link so many more songs for the artists listed above, and I haven't even gotten to The Beatles, The Who, The Stones, The Zombies, Jefferson Airplane, Elvis, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Robert Cray, Joe Ely, John Hiatt, Elton John, Billy Joel, Marvin Gaye, The Commodores, EW&F, Michael Jackson, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash etc, etc etc. - not to mention any new music.

Sorry if I went a tad overboard on my first article. :)

HAPPY TGIF!!